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Aaron Industries standalone net profit declines 15.64% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 13.36% to Rs 27.33 crore

Net profit of Aaron Industries declined 15.64% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.36% to Rs 27.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.48% to Rs 6.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 92.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales27.3324.11 13 92.0177.93 18 OPM %18.5920.90 -19.2419.00 - PBDT4.564.69 -3 15.3113.67 12 PBT3.614.24 -15 11.4311.86 -4 NP2.322.75 -16 6.808.24 -17

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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