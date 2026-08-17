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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aaron Industries standalone net profit rises 141.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Aaron Industries standalone net profit rises 141.51% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.03% to Rs 24.44 crore

Net profit of Aaron Industries rose 141.51% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.03% to Rs 24.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24.4419.24 27 OPM %20.1719.02 -PBDT4.463.02 48 PBT3.462.08 66 NP2.561.06 142

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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