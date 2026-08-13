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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aartech Solonics consolidated net profit rises 63.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Aartech Solonics consolidated net profit rises 63.54% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 6:02 PM IST
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Sales rise 67.97% to Rs 7.29 crore

Net profit of Aartech Solonics rose 63.54% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 67.97% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.294.34 68 OPM %12.21-1.84 -PBDT2.321.10 111 PBT2.190.97 126 NP1.570.96 64

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

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