Aartech Solonics consolidated net profit rises 63.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 67.97% to Rs 7.29 croreNet profit of Aartech Solonics rose 63.54% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 67.97% to Rs 7.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.294.34 68 OPM %12.21-1.84 -PBDT2.321.10 111 PBT2.190.97 126 NP1.570.96 64
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