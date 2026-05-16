Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 12.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 12.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 6.43% to Rs 720.30 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs declined 12.20% to Rs 55.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 720.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 676.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.91% to Rs 194.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.47% to Rs 2565.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2387.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales720.30676.76 6 2565.312387.03 7 OPM %13.3013.79 -12.0512.03 - PBDT88.4086.04 3 277.87267.55 4 PBT70.3671.16 -1 210.90211.77 0 NP55.1962.86 -12 194.92168.16 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AKI India standalone net profit rises 383.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Greenpanel Industries standalone net profit declines 95.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Shriram Asset Management Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Apollo Ingredients standalone net profit declines 56.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Oseaspre Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story