Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 6.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.01% to Rs 702.78 croreNet profit of Aarti Drugs declined 6.94% to Rs 50.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.01% to Rs 702.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 590.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales702.78590.51 19 OPM %13.9712.55 -PBDT89.7965.83 36 PBT71.3351.11 40 NP50.1753.91 -7
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