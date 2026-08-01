Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 6.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.01% to Rs 702.78 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs declined 6.94% to Rs 50.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.01% to Rs 702.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 590.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.702.78590.5113.9712.5589.7965.8371.3351.1150.1753.91

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