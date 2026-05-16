Aarti Drugs standalone net profit declines 26.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.40% to Rs 631.68 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs declined 26.87% to Rs 44.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.40% to Rs 631.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 622.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.57% to Rs 169.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.99% to Rs 2260.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2173.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.