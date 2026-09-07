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Aarti Industries commissions Phase 1 of its Zone IV project at Jhagadia, Gujarat

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Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
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Aarti Industries announced the successful commissioning of Phase I of its Zone IV project at Jhagadia, Gujarat, marking an important milestone in the Company's ongoing growth and expansion journey.

Phase I brings together Calcium Chloride, PEDA (2-Phenyl Ethyl Diethyl Aniline) and a part of its Multipurpose Plant (MPP), creating complementary capabilities in downstream integration, diversified end-use applications, and flexible multi-product manufacturing. The platform is designed to support the commercialisation of high-value and niche products, with several products planned from Zone IV expected to be manufactured in India for the first time.

PEDA extends AIL's existing Ethylation platform further downstream, building on the Company's established 2,6-Diethyl Aniline capabilities and strengthening its participation in value-added products catering primarily to agrochemical applications.

The Calcium Chloride facility strengthens AIL's Energy & Additives portfolio, with applications across sectors including oilfield and energy-related markets. The Multipurpose Plant provides a flexible manufacturing platform to scale pilot-validated processes into commercial production across multiple products and advanced chemistries, enabling faster response to evolving customer and market requirements. With Phase I commissioning now completed, AIL's focus will progressively shift towards commercial qualification, customer approvals and disciplined ramp-up of the newly commissioned assets.

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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