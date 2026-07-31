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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Industries consolidated net profit rises 260.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Aarti Industries consolidated net profit rises 260.47% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 42.51% to Rs 2387.00 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries rose 260.47% to Rs 155.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 42.51% to Rs 2387.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1675.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2387.001675.00 43 OPM %16.0012.66 -PBDT302.00156.00 94 PBT178.0042.00 324 NP155.0043.00 260

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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