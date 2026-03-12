Aarti Industries enters into multi-year supply agreement with a global agro-chem major

Aarti Industries has entered into a multi-year supply agreement with a top global agrochemical innovator for the supply of a critical agrochemical intermediate used in crop protection formulations. This agreement elevates the current annual engagement to a structured supply contract through 31st March 2030, with a significant increase in volumes. The agreement is expected to generate revenue of approximately USD 150 million over the contract period, providing AIL with enhanced revenue visibility in the medium to long term.

Under the terms of the agreement, AIL will manufacture and supply the intermediate, leveraging its integrated, scalable manufacturing platform, deep process chemistry expertise, and established global regulatory compliance framework. AIL has adequate capacities to meet this requirement and thus this contract supports AIL to attain higher capacity utilisation and volumes without incremental capex. The intermediate will be used by the customer in the manufacturing and formulation of crop-protection products for global agricultural markets.