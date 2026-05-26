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Aarti Pharmalabs consolidated net profit declines 30.81% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:20 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.35% to Rs 582.64 crore

Net profit of Aarti Pharmalabs declined 30.81% to Rs 61.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 88.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.35% to Rs 582.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 563.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.86% to Rs 174.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 272.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.98% to Rs 1819.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2115.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales582.64563.78 3 1819.442115.07 -14 OPM %19.4225.83 -20.2921.96 - PBDT109.83137.44 -20 340.05447.59 -24 PBT81.68114.62 -29 235.71360.69 -35 NP61.1288.34 -31 174.71272.40 -36

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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