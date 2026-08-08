Aarti Pharmalabs consolidated net profit rises 53.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.74% to Rs 535.80 crore

Net profit of Aarti Pharmalabs rose 53.82% to Rs 76.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.74% to Rs 535.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 386.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.535.80386.1925.4024.20131.0988.25101.0665.4576.1449.50

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