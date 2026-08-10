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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd and Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 August 2026.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd and Poly Medicure Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 August 2026.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 821.45 at 11:44 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7739 shares in the past one month.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd spiked 10.19% to Rs 35900. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38505 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7711 shares in the past one month.

Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd soared 7.86% to Rs 773.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71210 shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd exploded 7.82% to Rs 1553.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Poly Medicure Ltd added 6.84% to Rs 1808. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6610 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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