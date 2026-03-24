Aarti Pharmalabs reports minor chemical leakage incident at Tarapur Plant

Aarti Pharmalabs has reported a minor industrial incident at its Unit-VI facility located in Tarapur MIDC, Maharashtra on 22 March 2026.

According to the company, a minor leakage occurred while loading dimethyl sulphate, an industrial chemical, into a tanker. The leak was promptly contained and cleared, and there was no loss of life or damage to property.

As a precautionary measure, 22 workers were admitted to a nearby hospital for observation, of whom more than half have already been discharged.

The company informed the local police station, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered. An investigation into the incident is currently underway, and the company said it is fully cooperating with the authorities.