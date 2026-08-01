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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 206.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 206.12% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 26.39% to Rs 272.87 crore

Net profit of Aarti Surfactants rose 206.12% to Rs 9.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.39% to Rs 272.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 215.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales272.87215.90 26 OPM %7.445.39 -PBDT16.948.39 102 PBT12.194.04 202 NP9.002.94 206

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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