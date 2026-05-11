Aarti Surfactants slumps after Q4 PAT tanks 57% YoY to Rs 4 cr

Aarti Surfactants dropped 10.44% to Rs 412 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 56.89% to Rs 4.19 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 9.72 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 26.83% YoY to Rs 256.28 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total operating expenditure rose by 31.86% to Rs 250.59 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Cost of Materials Consumed stood at Rs 186.40 crore (up 12.86%) and employee benefits expense (up 6.62% YoY).

Profit before tax for the March26 quarter stood at Rs 5.88 crore, down 55.35% YoY from Rs 13.17 crore in March 2025.