Aastamangalam Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 92.17% to Rs 2.21 crore

Net profit of Aastamangalam Finance reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 92.17% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 148.28% to Rs 3.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 110.48% to Rs 7.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.211.15 92 7.033.34 110 OPM %90.5085.22 -91.4792.81 - PBDT1.58-0.19 LP 4.831.93 150 PBT1.58-0.19 LP 4.811.91 152 NP1.19-0.08 LP 3.601.45 148

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

