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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit declines 16.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit declines 16.39% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:43 AM IST
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Sales decline 9.34% to Rs 4.27 crore

Net profit of Aastamangalam Finance declined 16.39% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.34% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.274.71 -9 OPM %95.7896.82 -PBDT3.343.99 -16 PBT3.343.99 -16 NP2.502.99 -16

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

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