Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit declines 16.39% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.34% to Rs 4.27 crore

Net profit of Aastamangalam Finance declined 16.39% to Rs 2.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.34% to Rs 4.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.274.7195.7896.823.343.993.343.992.502.99

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