Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit rises 764.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit rises 764.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:33 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 23.49% to Rs 5.31 crore

Net profit of Aastamangalam Finance rose 764.00% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.49% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.01% to Rs 9.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 17.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.314.30 23 17.1615.27 12 OPM %97.1850.47 -97.6182.12 - PBDT2.871.60 79 12.7510.50 21 PBT2.871.60 79 12.7410.49 21 NP2.160.25 764 9.448.28 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mehta Securities standalone net profit declines 77.78% in the March 2026 quarter

ISL Consulting reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit declines 25.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Rana Sugars standalone net profit declines 30.28% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story