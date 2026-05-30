Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit rises 764.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.49% to Rs 5.31 crore

Net profit of Aastamangalam Finance rose 764.00% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.49% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.01% to Rs 9.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.38% to Rs 17.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.