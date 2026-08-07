Indo Thai Securities Ltd, Batliboi Ltd, Saurashtra Cement Ltd and Gala Precision Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 August 2026.

Indo Thai Securities Ltd, Batliboi Ltd, Saurashtra Cement Ltd and Gala Precision Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 August 2026.

Aastha Spintex Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 74.61 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 13.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Thai Securities Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 99.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45415 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67524 shares in the past one month. Batliboi Ltd crashed 9.95% to Rs 92.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 85191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15978 shares in the past one month. Saurashtra Cement Ltd dropped 9.68% to Rs 62.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32115 shares in the past one month.