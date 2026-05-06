Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 18.21% in the March 2026 quarter

AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 18.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 12.33% to Rs 714.68 crore

Net profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 18.21% to Rs 181.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.33% to Rs 714.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 636.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.07% to Rs 654.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 574.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 2683.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2354.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales714.68636.21 12 2683.462354.51 14 OPM %72.2073.32 -73.6775.29 - PBDT242.72203.02 20 883.55769.04 15 PBT230.77193.23 19 840.44732.59 15 NP181.67153.68 18 654.88574.11 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Transchem standalone net profit rises 186.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Automobile Corporation Of Goa standalone net profit rises 26.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Spandana Sphoorty Financial reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.27 crore in the March 2026 quarter

PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 21.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Shoppers Stop reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story