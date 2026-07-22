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AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 23.01% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 12.93% to Rs 708.72 crore

Net profit of AAVAS Financiers rose 23.01% to Rs 171.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 139.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.93% to Rs 708.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 627.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales708.72627.56 13 OPM %73.8573.21 -PBDT231.16188.46 23 PBT220.11179.12 23 NP171.27139.23 23

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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