Aayush Wellness consolidated net profit declines 48.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 116.60% to Rs 48.41 crore

Net profit of Aayush Wellness declined 48.62% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 116.60% to Rs 48.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.10% to Rs 3.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 111.97% to Rs 155.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.