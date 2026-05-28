AB Cotspin India consolidated net profit declines 7.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.51% to Rs 104.22 crore

Net profit of AB Cotspin India declined 7.11% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.51% to Rs 104.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 85.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.62% to Rs 13.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.23% to Rs 298.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 298.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.