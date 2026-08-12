AB Cotspin India consolidated net profit rises 22.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.45% to Rs 101.00 croreNet profit of AB Cotspin India rose 22.25% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.45% to Rs 101.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales101.0066.69 51 OPM %11.9014.96 -PBDT10.257.80 31 PBT6.845.77 19 NP5.114.18 22
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