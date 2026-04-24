Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd, Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd and Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 April 2026.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd, Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd and Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 April 2026.

AB Cotspin India Ltd crashed 19.99% to Rs 311.15 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 7905 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1256 shares in the past one month.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd lost 13.19% to Rs 50.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 185 shares in the past one month. Industrial Investment Trust Ltd tumbled 9.21% to Rs 167.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7710 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3520 shares in the past one month. Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd fell 8.79% to Rs 57.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49913 shares in the past one month.