AB Real Estates arm Birla Estates unveils Rs 1,700-cr redevelopment project in Mumbai

Aditya Birla Real Estate said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Birla Estates has announced its entry into the redevelopment segment with a residential project in Khar (West), Mumbai, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,700 crore.

The company will redevelop Anmol Co-operative Housing Society and Bhartiya Bhavan Co-operative Housing Society in Khar West. The project is being developed under a joint redevelopment arrangement with Parinee Real Estate Builders.

The project has a saleable area of approximately 2.9 lakh square feet and will feature luxury residential apartments aimed at meeting the evolving lifestyle needs of urban homebuyers.

The project site in Khar West offers connectivity to key infrastructure, including the proposed Khar Metro Station, Khar railway station and Mumbai International Airport. The location also benefits from proximity to established social infrastructure such as hospitals, educational institutions and lifestyle hubs.

Ananya Birla, director, Aditya Birla Group, said, Mumbais redevelopment cycle presents a significant growth opportunity in a structurally land-constrained market, reshaping the citys real estate landscape and creating a scalable avenue for well-capitalised, design-led developers. At Birla Estates, our entry into this segment is a natural extension of our growth strategy, leveraging our proven track record in luxury developments. Our ongoing focus remains on design excellence, execution capability, and a long-term vision to create iconic developments that elevate living while delivering value to all stakeholders. K.T. Jithendran, managing director and CEO of Birla Estates, said the companys entry into the redevelopment segment marks an important step in its growth strategy. He noted that redevelopment remains crucial for unlocking land value in supply-constrained markets like Mumbai and enabling the creation of modern residential communities.