Aban Offshore reports consolidated net profit of Rs 83.72 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.43% to Rs 165.26 crore

Net profit of Aban Offshore reported to Rs 83.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 252.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.43% to Rs 165.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 114.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.165.26114.4274.4648.46136.06-222.5390.92-246.4183.72-252.81

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