ABans Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 229.83% to Rs 6510.40 crore

Net loss of ABans Enterprises reported to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 229.83% to Rs 6510.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1973.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.99% to Rs 3.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 258.80% to Rs 13812.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3849.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.