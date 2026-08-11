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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abans Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 106.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Abans Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 106.84% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 96.05% to Rs 3712.76 crore

Net profit of Abans Financial Services rose 106.84% to Rs 61.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 96.05% to Rs 3712.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1893.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3712.761893.81 96 OPM %2.682.71 -PBDT87.4541.44 111 PBT86.4041.14 110 NP61.9529.95 107

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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