Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abans Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Abans Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales rise 719.09% to Rs 8708.28 crore

Net loss of Abans Financial Services reported to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 28.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 719.09% to Rs 8708.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1063.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.49% to Rs 96.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 627.70% to Rs 23873.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3280.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8708.281063.16 719 23873.573280.68 628 OPM %0.184.47 -0.665.78 - PBDT4.8833.42 -85 122.52133.50 -8 PBT4.1833.10 -87 120.70132.35 -9 NP-3.8728.35 PL 96.32101.91 -5

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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