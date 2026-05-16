Abans Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 719.09% to Rs 8708.28 crore

Net loss of Abans Financial Services reported to Rs 3.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 28.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 719.09% to Rs 8708.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1063.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.49% to Rs 96.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 101.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 627.70% to Rs 23873.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3280.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.