Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABB India consolidated net profit rises 275.80% in the March 2026 quarter

ABB India consolidated net profit rises 275.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 5.76% to Rs 3162.41 crore

Net profit of ABB India rose 275.80% to Rs 1783.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 474.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 3162.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2990.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3162.412990.19 6 OPM %12.9118.71 -PBDT504.23647.24 -22 PBT461.87613.66 -25 NP1783.65474.63 276

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Advance Agrolife standalone net profit rises 421.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Prerna Infrabuild consolidated net profit rises 1350.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit rises 7.03% in the March 2026 quarter

Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 21.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Voler Car standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 08 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story