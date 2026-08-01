ABB India consolidated net profit rises 3.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.02% to Rs 3521.03 croreNet profit of ABB India rose 3.00% to Rs 362.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 351.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.02% to Rs 3521.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2909.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3521.032909.56 21 OPM %12.7013.79 -PBDT538.00496.73 8 PBT498.77461.38 8 NP362.30351.74 3
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