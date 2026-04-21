ABB India Ltd spurts 1.41%, gains for fifth straight session

ABB India Ltd is quoting at Rs 7259, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.74% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% jump in NIFTY and a 14.21% jump in the Nifty Energy.

ABB India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7259, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. ABB India Ltd has gained around 20.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39184.7, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.23 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7240, up 1.25% on the day. ABB India Ltd is up 27.74% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% jump in NIFTY and a 14.21% jump in the Nifty Energy index.