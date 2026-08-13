Abbott India standalone net profit rises 17.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.33% to Rs 1813.68 croreNet profit of Abbott India rose 17.13% to Rs 428.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 365.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 1813.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1738.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1813.681738.35 4 OPM %28.8125.63 -PBDT591.96512.61 15 PBT572.21493.13 16 NP428.52365.86 17
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