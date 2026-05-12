Abbott India standalone net profit rises 7.60% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.54% to Rs 1709.51 crore

Net profit of Abbott India rose 7.60% to Rs 394.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 367.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 1709.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1604.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.73% to Rs 1552.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1414.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.11% to Rs 6929.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6409.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.