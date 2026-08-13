ABC India standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.05% to Rs 41.31 croreNet profit of ABC India rose 500.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 41.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales41.3137.88 9 OPM %0.290.77 -PBDT0.310.32 -3 PBT0.120.01 1100 NP0.120.02 500
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