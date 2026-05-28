ABC India standalone net profit rises 825.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.02% to Rs 45.20 crore

Net profit of ABC India rose 825.00% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.02% to Rs 45.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.48% to Rs 2.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.31% to Rs 164.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 184.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.