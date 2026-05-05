Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) has been awarded the Best Factory/Management Award for its integrated manufacturing facility at Rangapur, Wanaparthy district, Telangana. The recognition was conferred by the Labour, Employment, Training & Factories Department (LET&F), Government of Telangana, during the Labour Day celebrations held on 1st May 2026.

ABD's Integrated Manufacturing Facility at Rangapur is one of the company's key production hubs, comprising an ENA distillery, an IMFL bottling unit, and a PET bottle manufacturing plant which was recently commissioned in September 2025. This integrated infrastructure grants the organization enhanced oversight of production cycles, cost structures, and supply chain logistics. The facility's capabilities are set to expand with an upcoming malt distillery, a strategic addition designed to bolster ABD's premium portfolio and establish robust single malt production capabilities.