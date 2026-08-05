Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.22% to Rs 1.09 croreNet profit of Abhinav Capital Services rose 37.50% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.090.98 11 OPM %77.9870.41 -PBDT0.890.69 29 PBT0.890.69 29 NP0.660.48 38
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