Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks To BuyStocks To WatchNykaa Q1 ResultsBharti Airtel Q1 ResultsTitan Q1 PreviewONGC Q1 ResultsRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026LIC OFS
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 11.22% to Rs 1.09 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Capital Services rose 37.50% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.090.98 11 OPM %77.9870.41 -PBDT0.890.69 29 PBT0.890.69 29 NP0.660.48 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 32.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sheela Foam consolidated net profit rises 839.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Permanent Magnets consolidated net profit declines 38.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Shree Ganesh Biotech India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Next Story