Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.22% to Rs 1.09 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Capital Services rose 37.50% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.090.9877.9870.410.890.690.890.690.660.48

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