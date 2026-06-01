Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abhinav Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Abhinav Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:38 AM IST
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Sales decline 23.37% to Rs 2.00 crore

Net Loss of Abhinav Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.37% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 186.96% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 83.44% to Rs 6.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.002.61 -23 6.4939.20 -83 OPM %38.00-16.86 -37.751.56 - PBDT-0.06-0.18 67 0.930.32 191 PBT-0.07-0.19 63 0.910.29 214 NP-0.32-0.25 -28 0.660.23 187

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

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