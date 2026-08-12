Abhinav Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 40.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 131.43% to Rs 0.81 croreNet profit of Abhinav Leasing & Finance declined 40.74% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 131.43% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.810.35 131 OPM %74.0780.00 -PBDT0.160.28 -43 PBT0.160.27 -41 NP0.160.27 -41
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