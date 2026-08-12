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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abhinav Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 40.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Abhinav Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 40.74% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:19 PM IST
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Sales rise 131.43% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of Abhinav Leasing & Finance declined 40.74% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 131.43% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.810.35 131 OPM %74.0780.00 -PBDT0.160.28 -43 PBT0.160.27 -41 NP0.160.27 -41

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:19 PM IST

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