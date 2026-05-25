Abhishek Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net Loss of Abhishek Finlease reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.90% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.