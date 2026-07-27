Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Abhishek Finlease rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.080.07 14 OPM %-12.50-14.29 -PBDT0.030.02 50 PBT0.030.02 50 NP0.030.02 50
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