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Abhishek Finlease standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Abhishek Finlease rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.080.07 14 OPM %-12.50-14.29 -PBDT0.030.02 50 PBT0.030.02 50 NP0.030.02 50

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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