Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abirami Financial Services (India) standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Abirami Financial Services (India) standalone net profit rises 18.18% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Abirami Financial Services (India) rose 18.18% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.07% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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