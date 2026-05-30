Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABM Knowledgeware standalone net profit declines 35.04% in the March 2026 quarter

ABM Knowledgeware standalone net profit declines 35.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 11.16% to Rs 23.91 crore

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware declined 35.04% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.16% to Rs 23.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.60% to Rs 12.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 90.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 80.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23.9121.51 11 90.1880.85 12 OPM %19.9916.32 -14.9715.62 - PBDT4.965.98 -17 19.0220.62 -8 PBT4.645.69 -18 17.8019.50 -9 NP2.914.48 -35 12.5515.61 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vaishno Cement Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Seya Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mahindra and Manulife incorporate JV - Mahindra Manulife Insurance

First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story