ABREL records bookings of Rs 1007 cr for its Birla Taranya project

Birla Estates, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate, shared an update on its residential project, Birla Taranya, located in Thane, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The project received RERA approval on 03 February 2026. Within the first three months' post RERA approval, the project has achieved a booking value of approximately Rs 1,007 crore reflecting solid customer response and robust market demand for the development. The strong traction further reinforces Birla Estates' growing presence in the MMR market and its commitment to developing premium, thoughtfully designed residential communities.