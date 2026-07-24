ACC consolidated net profit declines 60.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.59% to Rs 5808.00 croreNet profit of ACC declined 60.84% to Rs 147.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 375.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.59% to Rs 5808.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6087.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5808.006087.23 -5 OPM %7.8712.78 -PBDT485.00817.53 -41 PBT224.00562.95 -60 NP147.00375.38 -61
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