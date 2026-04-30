ACC consolidated net profit declines 68.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.87% to Rs 7146.18 crore

Net profit of ACC declined 68.28% to Rs 238.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 751.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 7146.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6114.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.03% to Rs 2137.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2402.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.44% to Rs 25961.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21919.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.