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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Accedere reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Accedere reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:52 AM IST
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Sales rise 32.89% to Rs 1.01 crore

Net profit of Accedere remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.89% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.010.76 33 OPM %13.8613.16 -PBDT0.140.10 40 PBT0.090.07 29 NP0.050.05 0

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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