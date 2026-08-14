Accedere reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.89% to Rs 1.01 crore

Net profit of Accedere remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 32.89% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.010.7613.8613.160.140.100.090.070.050.05

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