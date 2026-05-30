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Accedere reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:13 PM IST
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Sales rise 86.67% to Rs 1.68 crore

Net profit of Accedere reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 86.67% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 265.00% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 4.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.680.90 87 4.153.65 14 OPM %51.79-16.67 -26.274.93 - PBDT0.91-0.05 LP 1.120.28 300 PBT0.71-0.07 LP 0.840.14 500 NP0.63-0.02 LP 0.730.20 265

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:13 PM IST

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